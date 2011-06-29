McGwire, Canseco ... Sheen? We all knew Charlie's experimented with drugs, but not the kind that make you big and strong.

The "Major League" star admitted to Sports Illustrated he once dabbled with anabolic steroids, in preparing for the 1989 baseball film in which he played fireballing relief ace Ricky "Wild Thing" Vaughn.

"[L]et's just say that I was enhancing my performance a little bit," Sheen told the magazine. "It was the only time I ever did steroids. I did them for like six or eight weeks.

"You can print this, I don't give a f--k. My fastball went from 79 to like 85."

Still not good enough for the big leagues Chuck, but you're winning all the same.

