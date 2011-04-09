Charlie Sheen just can't seem to get Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre off his mind.

During a Friday gig at New York City's Radio City Music Hall -- the fifth stop on Sheen's "My Violent Torpedo of Truth/Defeat Is Not an Option" tour -- the unemployed actor offered Lorre an open invitation to his next show in hopes of "work[ing] this s--t" out."

"They fired me, man. I made them $5 billion and gave you guys almost a decade of entertainment and they fired me," the Associated Press quotes Sheen, 45, as saying. "I was having too much fun. What did they expect [when they paid me that kind of money]?" Then he added, "Of course I want my job back."

The actor -- let go from the CBS series March 7 -- then extended an olive branch to Lorre, whom he sued for a whopping $100 million in March and blasted for his "dictatorial laziness."

"Let's get Chuck Lorre at Radio City and let's fix Two and a Half Men," Sheen told his NYC audience. The series has been on hiatus since Sheen's dismissal and a possible Sheen replacement has yet to be named.

While Sheen may have made some progress in mending his relationship with Lorre, the rest of his Big Apple show was a bomb.

"[It was] a total disaster," an eyewitness tells UsMagazine.com of the sold out gig, which ran about an hour instead of the promised 90 minutes. "Just like in Detroit, he got booed and walked off stage early." (The actor's debut show April 2 prompted boos, demands for refunds and mass walkouts.)

