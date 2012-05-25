Sports fanatic Charlie Sheen is no stranger to collecting all kinds of sports memorabilia, except for one football legend's celebratory jewelry.

This week, the Two and a Half Men alum was linked to New York Giants Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor's Super Bowl XXV ring and was rumored to have laid down the winning $230,000 bid to make the bauble his.

PHOTOS: Charlie Sheen's most controversial moments

But alas, the ring isn't his.

"RE: Lawrence Taylor's Ring: As much as I would be honored to own such an important artifact... I had nothing to do with the acquisition," the 46-year-old posted to Twitter Friday.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's biggest bad boys

According to FOX Sports, Sheen has collected several sports artifacts over the years, most notably the "infamous ball that trickled between the legs of Red Sox first basemen Bill Buckner in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series," which he bought for $93,000 in 1992 and sold for $64,000 eight years later.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Bad Celebrity Boyfriends & Husbands

Celebs Who Changed Their Names

Denise Richards' Highs and Lows