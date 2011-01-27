Charlie Sheen has left the hospital.

His manager, Mark Burg, and a second source, tell ET the "Two and a Half Men" star was released from the Los Angeles area hospital Thursday night where he was being treated for severe abdominal pains. Sheen was rushed to the hospital earlier that morning.

"He is feeling great and is planning on being at work as scheduled this Tuesday," Burg tells ET.

