Charlie Sheen was discharged from a New York hospital on Tuesday but the actor will not use his hospital stint as an excuse to miss work.

People reports that Charlie is excited about returning to his craft.

"Charlie will be working this week doing a cameo role, playing himself, in a small movie as a favor to a friend and has every intention of going back to work on 'Two and a Half Men' on Tuesday," his manager Mark Burg told the magazine.

Yesterday, Sheen's rep told ET that the actor was hospitalized after having "an adverse allergic reaction to some medication."

