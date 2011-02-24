In his latest radio rant, Charlie Sheen blasted 12-step programs, calling them "bootleg cults" with a success rate of 5 percent, noting that his sobriety success rate was 100 percent.

"News flash," the actor said on the the Alex Jones Show. "I am special and I will never be one of you."

Sheen, 45, went on to dismiss the notion that substance abuse is a disease.

"I have a disease?" he said. "Bulls--t! I cured it ... with my mind."

Calling "Two and a Half Men" creator Chuck Lorre a "turd," Sheen claimed to have embarrassed him "in front of his children and the world by healing at a pace that his un-evolved mind cannot process."

Lorre was far from Sheen's only target. Seemingly referring to various ex-lovers who've sold their stories to the press, he said, "These turds, these losers, there are no reason to then bring them back into the fold because I have real fame. They have nothing. They have zero. They have that night. And I will forget about them as the last image of them exits my beautiful home. And they will get out there and they will sell me and they will lose. Bring me a frickin' challenge. It just ain't there."

Ex-wife Brooke Mueller was not beyond Sheen's ridicule either. Apparently Mueller flew to the Bahamas with Sheen and two women Wednesday, but has since decided not to continue on with the the group.

"Goodbye Brooke. Good luck in your travels, you're going to need it, badly," the actor quipped.

MORE ON WONDERWALL

Read about Sheen's trip to the Bahamas

Find out all about one of Sheen's benders

Read Martin Sheen's thoughts on addiction

MORE ON USMAGAZINE.COM

PHOTOS: Charlie's craziest controversies

PHOTOS: Stars biggest meltdowns

PHOTOS: Star mugshots