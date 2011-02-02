Six days after being released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Charlie Sheen says he's ready to face his demons.

"I have a lot of work to do to be able to return the support I have received from so many people," the "Two and a Half Men" star, 45, tells UsMagazine.com in a statement.

"I want to say 'thank-you' to my fellow cast members, the crew of 'Two and a Half Men', and everyone at CBS and Warner Bros., especially Les Moonves and Bruce Rosenblum for their concern and support," he continues.

According to a source, Sheen is currently receiving treatment within the confines of his Beverly Hills home.

"To my fans, your good wishes have touched me very much," Sheen adds. "Like Errol Flynn, who had to put down his sword on occasion, I just want to say, 'thank-you.'"

No word yet on when the troubled actor will return to the set of "Two and a Half Men," which was put on hiatus Friday afternoon.

