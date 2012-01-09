Art imitating life?

When Ashton Kutcher replaced Charlie Sheen on Two and a Half Men, his real life began to mirror the bad boy character Sheen used to play.

PHOTOS: Charlie's epic year

"Do you think [that's] intentional? Was it a plan of his?" Sheen, 46, quipped to reporters at Fox's TCA Panel. "I was kind of impressed... I thought, 'Hey, man, make it colorful!'"

PHOTOS: Cheating scandals of the year

Since 33-year-old Kutcher joined the cast of the hit CBS show in spring 2011, his real life has unraveled. On his sixth wedding anniversary with Demi Moore in September, he had a one-night stand with 22-year-old party girl Sara Leal, and in December, Moore announced they were ending their marriage.

VIDEO: Sara Leal recounts her one-night stand with Ashton

So does Sheen, who stars in the upcoming Fox show Anger Management, have any advice for his successor? "No, that's personal stuff that he's got to deal with," he said. "I don't know the man well enough to offer advice. I just wish him well and hope it all ends peacefully."

PHOTOS: 2011's biggest celeb splits

As for the media coverage of his own meltdown in 2011? "It is what it was," he admitted. "But I just try to pick my spots wisely and think a little longer before I speak."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly