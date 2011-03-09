Troubled Charlie Sheen has confessed he needs help for his personal problems, admitting: "I'm really starting to lose my mind."

On Monday, the actor was sacked from his role on the sitcom "Two and a Half Men" over his erratic behavior, with a lawyer for producers Warner Bros. stating the star "appears to be very ill."

Now Sheen has admitted he's becoming increasingly unstable and urgently needs to address his issues.

In an interview with Life & Style magazine, he says, "I'm really starting to lose my mind. I'm ready to call anyone to help."

Sheen's woes worsened last week when estranged wife Brooke Mueller won custody of their two children and was granted a restraining order against the actor.

But he has vowed to win back the right to look after his kids, telling the magazine, "She can't keep them from me. I won't let her -- I'll do anything to get them back."

A hearing into the ongoing custody battle, due to be held on Tuesday, was called off after Sheen and Mueller agreed to negotiate out of court.