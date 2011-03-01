Get ready to follow Charlie Sheen -- 140 characters at a time.

The talkative, newsmaking actor, 45, told UsMagazine.com on Tuesday that he's joining Twitter.

His first tweet on the microblogging site?

"Winning..! Choose your Vice... #winning #chooseyourvice" Sheen also included a photo of himself and one of his "Goddess" pals holding Naked juice and chocolate milk.

Before the actor composed his first tweet, Sheen racked up more than 157,000 Twitter followers within less than two hours (including celebs such as Minka Kelly, Will Arnett, George Lopez, Nicky Hilton and Bill Rancic.)

The controversial star has been on a nonstop media blitz since "Two and a Half Men" was put on a season-long hiatus last week as a result of Sheen's rants and erratic offscreen behavior. (Last month, following a two-day bender at his home with porn stars and, reportedly, drugs, Sheen was rushed to the emergency room. He says he's clean and sober now, and living with two

women, a porn star and a model, whom he calls "goddesses.")

"I'm entertaining as hell," Sheen said on "Piers Morgan Tonight" on Monday. On the "Today" show Tuesday morning, he urged fans not to fret about his health. "Don't be worried," he said. "Celebrate this moment!"

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

See which celebs are tweeting about Sheen

Learn all about 'Two and a Half Men' on MSN

Sheen and more celebs who need an exorcism

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Biggest star meltdowns

PHOTOS: Celebrity rehab centers

PHOTOS: Charlie's craziest controversies