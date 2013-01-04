Charlie Sheen's got Georgia on his mind. And his lips.

The Anger Management star, 47, has been on a PDA parade all over Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with his new lady, adult film star Georgia Jones.

On Monday, Dec. 31, the hot-and-heavy couple were spotted sharing a sexy smooch outside Sheen's villa in the exclusive Los Cabos community. Jones, clad in a denim romper, held her cigarette in one hand and a beer in the other, as her drama-prone beau leaned in for a kiss.

(Sheen certainly has a type. After his Two and a Half Men meltdown in 2011, the thrice-divorced star shacked up with another porn star, Bree Olson, and former marijuana model Natalie Kenly, whom he called his "goddesses.")

Sheen and Jones rang in 2013 together at his newly opened Cabo bar, El Ganzo, where the actor threw a wild New Year's Eve bash with pals Slash (of Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver fame) and Rob Patterson (of Korn). A source tells Us Weekly the friends flew to Mexico on separate private jets and then met up for some "crazy partying" south of the border. (Slash's wife, Perla, was also in town for the shindig.)

"Charlie is [Slash and Perla's] neighbor, so they are tight," an insider explains to Us, noting that Slash is sober. "He hangs out at their house late night a lot."

