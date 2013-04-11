Charlie Sheen to the rescue? Amid reports about Lindsay Lohan's alleged antics on the set of Sheen's FX show, Anger Management, the actor is once again coming to her defense -- kind of. On Wednesday, April 10, he sat down with Tonight Show host Jay Leno to set the record straight on what really went down when Lohan filmed her guest appearance last month. It wasn't as bad as people think, he said -- but it wasn't great, either.

Things actually started out really well with the starlet, but they quickly went downhill. "Day one was fabulous," the former Two and a Half Men star, 47, told Leno. "She was on time, she knew her lines, hit every mark, made us look off our game...And then we had to deal with day two."

PHOTOS: Lindsay's biggest mistakes

According to Sheen, Lohan, 26, showed up two hours late because of an apparent earache. "It was as though she had us held hostage because she gave us half a show," he joked.

"She was really not feeling well. We just worked around it," he continued. "She was late, what can I say? But when she got there, she was prepared. With an excuse."

As for the rumors that she stole a bunch of jewelry from the set? Not entirely true -- nor entirely false. The whole thing was blown out of proportion, the actor told Leno.

PHOTOS: Lindsay's mugshots through the years

"She borrowed some stuff and was told she had to pay for it and they would take it out of her check, and she said fine," he explained. "That's all it was."

Sheen has been a loyal ally to his Scary Movie 5 costar -- and fellow troublemaker -- offering her advice, guidance, and even money. In February, he generously hooked her up with a dress to wear to an amFar event -- a dress she later returned to the designer at half its original length.

PHOTOS: How Lindsay's face has changed

"I have a kinship with somebody who clearly needs a mentor, whether she wants one or not," Sheen recently told TMZ of Lohan. "She can continue to hang out with her dress-shredding club buddies, or turn to me for some advice from a guy who's been down the road as well as every other side trail on the journey."

"If she listens, she'll win," he said. "If she doesn't, that's on her."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Charlie Sheen: Lindsay Lohan Had Anger Management Set "Held Hostage"