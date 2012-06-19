Charlie Sheen isn't big on apologies, but he's making an exception for Jon Cryer.

In the July/August issue of Playboy, Sheen, 46, says he regrets calling his former Two and a Half Men costar, 47, a "troll" and a "traitor" in a 2011 E! News interview.

"That was wrong. I whaled on him unnecessarily," Sheen now admits. "He was trying to keep the sh-t together, trying to cover my ass, pick up the slack. He just got caught in the crossfire. He's a beautiful man and a f-cking fabulous dude and I miss him. I need to repair that relationship, and I will. I will reach out and do whatever is necessary."

PHOTO: Charlie Sheen's craziest controversies

(Cryer poked fun at Sheen's "troll" comment in a video sketch on Conan in March 2011. "To avoid ignorance and bullying, I've had to hide the fact I'm a troll. You have no idea how much time and money I've spend on electrolysis and hair dye and reconstructive surgery," Cryer joked. "I am finally free. To all you other trolls still 'living under the bridge,' it gets better. Not gay better, but still sorta better.")

VIDEO: Charlie Sheen's wackiest TV interview ever!

Both before and after Sheen was fired from the hit CBS sitcom, the unpredictable actor publicly feuded with the show's creator, Chuck Lorre, 59. "Here's the good news: I'm not there anymore. I'm not working with CBS or Warner Bros. or Chuck anymore," Sheen tells Playboy. "Good news for them and good news for me."

AUDIO: Listen to Charlie Sheen's dramatic 911 call

The real reason Sheen was fired, he jokes, is because of "a f-cking hernia" he got watching a Dave Chappelle comedy sketch. "Remember the scene where he's a blind white supremacist who doesn't know he's black? It's f-cking hilarious. I'd never seen it, and I laughed myself into a hernia. That is 100 percent true," the Anger Management star says. "It's his fault. There you go. Dave Chappelle cost me my job."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Charlie Sheen on Jon Cryer: "I Need to Repair That Relationship"