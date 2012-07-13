Charlie Sheen has become the latest star to sign off from Twitter.

It's not clear why the former "Two and a Half Men" star decided to tweet no more on Friday after one final message to his 7.7 million followers.

Sheen signed on in March 2011, after he was fired from the sitcom and he took to the Internet to berate his former bosses.

He has been a regular tweeter ever since, taking to the micro-blogging site to keep fans up to date with his crazy life, offer up sage-like advice and sayings and, most recently, promote his new comedy show "Anger Management."

His final tweet read: "reach for the stars everyone. dogspeed cadre. c out."