Charlie Sheen seems to have his act together -- but for how long?

The Anger Management actor, 46, appeared on Good Morning America Monday, where he opened up about his highly publicized meltdown that began in late 2010.

"I was so vocal about people that I shouldn't have been so vocal about, when I had to take a look at my part in it. Even though I was right. . .there's still a way to go about it that's a little less than that," he said of his feud with Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre. "I think the key for me would've been just the advice I got when I was in anger management. . .you can always leave the room.”

In hindsight, Sheen would tell his then-self: "'Grow a beard and head to Mexico.' That would've been the only solution."

Sheen also claimed to be currently drug-free, though he admitted to still drinking on occasion because rehab "is just not for me."

"We live in a country where it's always Miller time," Sheen smirked. "What are you gonna do? It's happy hour somewhere in the world."

The actor, who recently revealed he still has feelings for ex-wife Denise Richards, went on to say that he plans to shift his focus from acting to parenting.

"[I want Anger Management] to be maybe not my absolute swan song, but do this and then take a break for a while to just be a full-time dad," he said. "At the end of the day, I think that's the job that matters the most, the job of a father."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Charlie Sheen: Rehab "Is Just Not for Me"