We've got an update on Charlie Sheen following his hospitalization earlier Tuesday.

Sheen has been discharged from a New York hospital and is returning to Los Angeles today, his rep tells ET, adding: "Everything else is speculation."

Earlier today, Sheen's rep told us that the actor was hospitalized after having "an adverse allergic reaction to some medication."

