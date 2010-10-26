Charlie Sheen Released From Hospital
We've got an update on Charlie Sheen following his hospitalization earlier Tuesday.
Sheen has been discharged from a New York hospital and is returning to Los Angeles today, his rep tells ET, adding: "Everything else is speculation."
Earlier today, Sheen's rep told us that the actor was hospitalized after having "an adverse allergic reaction to some medication."
