LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Charlie Sheen is out of the hospital and back home.

Publicist Stan Rosenfield says Sheen left a Los Angeles hospital Thursday night. Sheen had been taken to the hospital earlier in the day complaining of severe stomach pains. Rosenfield says the actor has a history of hernia problems.

Rosenfield said Friday that Sheen will be back on the set of CBS's "Two and a Half Men" when a filming hiatus ends Tuesday.

Sheen has been dogged by personal problems and apparent health issues, with three hospitalizations in three months. Two weeks ago, CBS entertainment president Nina Tassler said the network has a "high level of concern" about its hard-partying star.

