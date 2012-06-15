Entertainment Tonight.

Is Charlie Sheen done with television after his new show Anger Management runs its course?

Related: Sheen Recruits Ex for 'Anger Management'

"I've got a dream life as a direct result of television, you know? But at some point you just get tired of wearing somebody else's clothes, saying somebody else's words and working in somebody else's space," the former Two and a Half Men star tells The New York Times, explaining that his new TV series will be his "swan song" and he plans to retire when it is over.

"When I'm done with this business it's just going to be about soccer games and amusement parks. And when this ends, I'm done. This is my swan song," he said, citing that he's been working for 30 years and "there's a lot more out there to do than make-believe, you know?"

In his Times interview, Sheen revisits his Two and a Half Men experience and declares that he has no regrets about his exit - but won't make the same mistakes with Anger Management.

Video: Charlie Sheen Regrets Being 'Verbally Immature'

"I was so miserable on Two and a Half," he says in his usual candid manner. "If I'm happy, I don't want to blow [things] up. And I've given everybody my word here, that you make a commitment, that you're going to take a leap of faith here, and let's do something that's never been done before."

Anger Management premieres June 28 on FX.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Oops! 'Bachelorette''s Arie Hints at Engagement

A Fifth Wife for the 'Sister Wives'?