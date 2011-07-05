Charlie Sheen is returning to TV - only not in the manner he might have originally thought.

The former "Two and a Half Men" star will be the special guest of honor (or dishonor) at the next Comedy Central roast.

Comedy Central announced Tuesday that the special roasting Sheen will tape in Los Angeles on September 10 and will air on the network on September 19.

If you've ever seen the Comedy Central roasts, they're brutal - and no joke (however offensive), is off limits.

"You could say I've been providing kindling for this roast for a while," said Sheen, in a statement. "It's time to light it up. It's going to be epic."

"Charlie has assured us that nothing will be off limits in this Roast… which scares even us," said Kent Alterman, Comedy Central's head of original programming and production.

