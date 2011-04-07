Embattled actor Charlie Sheen has named "Black Swan" star Mila Kunis his perfect mate, and he wants the actress to join his harem of women.

RELATED: Celebrities who seek the fountain of youth

In Ohio on Wednesday night as part of his one-man tour, My Torpedo of Truth/Defeat Is Not an Option, Sheen revealed he'd like to bed Macaulay Culkin's ex and make her one of his "goddesses."

He told fans, "Mila Kunis. I mean, debate me, right? And here's the good news: My goddesses have already f------ approved her. ... She's preapproved."

RELATED: Learn all about Sheen's movie career on MSN

And he wouldn't mind if she turned into a thief: "I would have great tolerance for many items missing, provided it involves Mila f------ Kunis. Who wouldn't? If Mila Kunis is stealing your s--- because you can't pay attention to her, you're still f------ winning. You're still winning at that moment. I have tremendous faith in the young Mila Kunis. I'm going to go on her Facebook page and discover her likes, and I'm going to buy them all. And then she can come steal them! Super f------ hot thief! Mila, please, we have a warehouse full of your favorite s--- for you to come steal."

Sheen currently lives with "goddesses" Natalie Kenly and Bree Olson, a retired porn star.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch as Charlie spoofs himself