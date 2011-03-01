Charlie Sheen's twin boys with estranged wife Brooke Mueller were carried off from Sheen's home on Tuesday, according to Los Angeles television reporter Brandi Hitt from KTLA.

"My fangs are dripping tiger blood," Charlie told RadarOnline as his 2-year-old sons were reportedly taken away.

Following the event Charlie took to his Twitter account, writing, "My sons' are fine... My path is now clear... Defeat is not an option..!"

The news regarding Charlie's twins follows earlier reports that Mueller obtained a restraining order against the actor Tuesday.

Related stories on ETonline.com:WATCH: Michael Weatherly's ET Control Room Meltdown