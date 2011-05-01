Charlie Sheen is a single man again after his divorce from Brooke Mueller was finalized on Monday.

The troubled actor's marriage made headlines back in 2009 when he was arrested on Christmas Day following a dustup with his wife. He subsequently pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor assault and was handed a suspended jail term.

The couple split, and Mueller, the mother of the star's twin sons, filed for divorce in January last year leading to months of legal wrangling as they battled for custody of the boys.

Sheen and Mueller have now reportedly reached a settlement agreement, paving the way for the finalization of their divorce on Monday, according to TMZ.com.

The website reports Sheen will pay Mueller $55,000 a month in child support for Bob and Max, two, as well as a lump sum of $757,698. Sheen has been allowed to keep the family home in Los Angeles, but will reportedly pay Mueller $1 million for her share of the property.