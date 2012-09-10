Charlie Sheen's Exes Denise Richards, Brooke Mueller Bond in Malibu

Us Weekly

No awkwardness here!

On September 9, Charlie Sheen's ex-wives Denise Richards, 41, and Brooke Mueller, 35, spent quality time together on behalf of their children at Malibu Country Mart in California. Richards' daughters Sam, 8, Lola, 7, and Eloise, 16 months, ate lunch and went toy shopping with Mueller's twin sons, Bob and Max, 3. The group was accompanied by Richards' father, Irv.

Sunday's outing came shortly after Richards helped Sheen, 46, host a birthday party for Mueller in Beverly Hills. "Ex-wife No. 2 (me) is having ex-wife No. 3 (Brooke) birthday party at my house," the "Madea's Witness Protection" actress tweeted August 19. "Oh, and our ex-husband will be here. How's your Sunday?"

On August 27, Richards also shared a photo with Sheen via Instagram. "Our girls love their brothers," she wrote in the caption. "Sami, Lola and Bob."

Sheen and Richards were married from 2002-2006; Sheen and Mueller called it quits in 2011 after three years together. Richards recently guest starred on her ex-husband's FX series, "Anger Management."

"She still looks f--king great," Sheen told Rolling Stone over the summer. "Do I want to [have sex with her again]? Yeah! Does she? Don't know."

Richards, who split with Richie Sambora in June, would prefer to keep things platonic. "We are like best friends now. Confidants," she told the magazine. "He tells me everything."

