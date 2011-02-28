On the heels of his client's week of media rants bashing everyone from AA to CBS, Charlie Sheen's long-term publicist, Stan Rosenfield, tells UsMagazine.com that he's no longer working for the troubled actor.

"I have worked with Charlie Sheen for a long time, and I care about him very much," Rosenfield tells Us. "However, at this time, I'm unable to work effectively as his publicist and have respectfully resigned."

Talking to TMZ.com earlier today, Sheen, 45, suggested that Rosenfield had lied on his behalf when he issued a statement saying the actor had had an allergic reaction and that was why he ransacked a New York hotel room back in October.

"I was asleep when that statement went out," the "Two and Half Men" star said. "I respect Stan. He was doing the best he could at the moment. Had I confirmed with him, I probably would have come up with something better."

