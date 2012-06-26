Charlie Sheen may have thrown another wild party in an NYC hotel over the weekend -- but the hotel says they'd be happy to have him back.

PHOTOS: Charlie's epic 2011

The 46-year-old Anger Management star joined his ex-wife Denise Richards, 41, and their daughters Sam, 8 and Lola, 3, to NYC for a long weekend while Richards promoted her new film Madea's Witness Protection. A source told Us Weekly the actor bailed on his bailed for most of the weekend and engaged in a party at his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton with female escorts.

"He totally trashed the hotel room!" reveals the source, adding that Sheen intentionally moved his hotel room to be out of sight and earshot from Richards and their daughters. "Escorts were seen coming and leaving," the source said. "In the end, Charlie was told that he wasn't welcome at another Ritz property ever again."

PHOTOS: Charlie's wildest moments

However, Sheen's rep Larry Solters tells Us in a statement, "Charlie did not trash his hotel room. He checked in to room 2207 on Friday and checked out of room 2207 today. Charlie was not told that he is no longer welcome at the Ritz Carlton."

And Allison Sitch, VP of Global Public Relations at the hotel also tells Us that Sheen will be welcome back. "We do not disclose details or identity of any guest staying in our hotels. I confirm that the hotel was in pristine condition on Friday, June 22 and remains so today Tuesday, June 26," Sitch said in the statement. "There has been no issue there. Mr. Sheen is absolutely welcome in any Ritz- Carlton hotel in the portfolio."

PHOTOS: Denise's life as a single mom

In fall 2010, Sheen was hospitalized after hotel security at the Plaza Hotel in NYC called 911 when the actor was found drunk and intoxicated in his trashed hotel suite. One of the prostitutes who was partying with Sheen claimed she locked herself in the closet, fearing for her life. She said the actor was acting irrationally and throwing furniture, which reportedly totaled over $7,000 in damages. Sheen's rep Stan Rosenfield claimed at that time that he had "an adverse allergic reaction to some medication."

During that incident, Sheen was also visiting New York with Richards and she and their daughters were sleeping directly across the hall in the Eloise Suite. A source told Us Tuesday, "Denise is kicking herself for not learning her lesson."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Charlie Sheen's Rep: He Did Not Trash His Hotel Room