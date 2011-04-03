Perhaps all is not lost for Charlie's Sheen' s My Violent Torpedo of Truth/Defeat Is Not an Option tour.

After a disastrous, sloppy debut show in Detroit that prompted boos, demands for refunds and mass walkoust, the star rebounded with his second show in front of a sold-out crowd of 3,600 in Chicago.

The Associated Press reports that Sheen, 45, received a standing ovation at the beginning as well as the end of the show -- and no boos or walkouts!

Attendee Mackenzie Barth told the AP the show was "weird," but "at least no one was booing."

After Saturday's Detroit disaster, Sheen and his team revamped the format of the show -- ditching the rapper, rambling monologues and bizarre video clips that so irked his fans. Instead, the Chicago show employed an MC who reined in Sheen, and peppered him with questions about his headline-generating antics.

How many time has Sheen been married? "Seventy thousand," he quipped. "That 's why I'm broke."

Why has he "paid for sex" in the past? "Because I had millions to blow. I ran out of things to buy."

The audience was clearly on Sheen's side this time -- chanting early on, "Detroit sucks!"

Toward the beginning of the show, Sheen begged his fans "not to become f***ing Detroit tonight. Let's show Detroit how it's done."

He added later: "The winning started in Chicago."

"I think he interacted with the audience a lot, which made it more funny," said fan Ellen Olson, 55 to the AP.

