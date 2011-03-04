By Kat Giantis

When Charlie Sheen landed in a New York hospital following his naked hotel freak-out in October, Denise Richards was there to offer support. And when he hit the wall after his epic porn star-packed and (alleged) coke-filled-briefcase-inclusive bender a few weeks back, Denise once again paid him a visit.

But she may be growing tired of playing the role of his sympathetic ex-wife.

TMZ reports the reality show-starring blonde, whose acrimonious divorce from Charlie set a new standard for viciousness, is "disgusted" with his behavior and won't risk having their daughters, nearly 7-year-old Sam and 5-year-old Lola, near him or his dignity-deficient live-in girlfriends, Natalie Kenly and porn star Bree Olsen (collectively known as "the goddesses").

"Sam and Lola have not been to Charlie's house in quite some time, and they have not met the goddesses," a Richards source tells People. "They live with Denise. They're doing well. They aren't aware of what's going on. They're continuing with their normal routine."

Maybe Richards is a better actress than we thought, because she's managed to maintain an appearance of normalcy for her girls despite allegedly being on the receiving end of threats from her former spouse, whom she reportedly believes is (shocker) unstable and untrustworthy.

Over the last two weeks, says TMZ, Sheen has waged "an attack campaign" against Richards, calling her "an awful mother, a loser, and wishing her a slow death."

Then there was the court declaration filed this week by the third ex-Mrs. Sheen, Brooke Mueller, to obtain a temporary restraining order against the "Two and a Half Men" star and regain custody of their almost 2-year-old twin sons, Max and Bob.

Mueller claimed that during her head-scratching trip to the Bahamas with Charlie and the goddesses, he "randomly told everyone on the plane that he hated [Denise] violently and he was going to have her hair shaved off."

What made Sheen clench his fire-breathing fists, besides his warlock-infused tiger blood?

Word is, he was furious that Denise refused his request to join him for a photo shoot with their daughters. Seems Charlie wanted them to pose for a family portrait along with Brooke, the twins, and (of course) the goddesses.

When Richards balked, Sheen supposedly "went ballistic" and began bombarding her with "vicious" text messages.

Such poison-pen missives would be nothing new to Denise. During their ugly custody battle, she detailed in court documents the many purported e-mails she received from Sheen, including this doozy: "You are a pig. A sad, jobless pig who is sad and talentless and, um, oh yeah, sad and jobless and evil and a bad mom, so go [bleep] yourself, sad, jobless pig."

Meanwhile, TMZ says Denise also declined his request to bring the girls over to his mansion on Friday for his interview with "Dateline," which again set Charlie off, and he's now threatening to take her to court to change their custody agreement.

"It's a very difficult situation," the People mag insider explains. "This isn't the man she married; he's a completely different person. She's supportive and she'll always be there when he needs her help, but it's really hard."

But Denise is keeping up appearances. When one of her Twitter followers noted that she must regret marrying Charlie, she responded, "nope..he gave me the greatest gifts..our daughters."

As for Mueller, she ventured out on Thursday night for a paparazzi-documented dinner with the twins, who were removed from Sheen's Beverly Hills mansion by police on Tuesday night after her request for a restraining order was granted.

The image-boosting outing came after the exes spent the day trying to hammer out a new custody agreement.

TMZ says they eventually reached a deal, but Brooke called it off when Charlie shared the news on his world record-setting Twitter and during an interview with a Philadelphia radio station.

Mueller, who has been battling her own addiction demons, is currently living in a Los Angeles-area rental with the twins, her mom and a nanny, reports People.

"Charlie kept the kids away from Brooke on purpose," says a source, "and now that they are back with Brooke she is very happy."

