Charlize Theron has no qualms about taking her clothes off -- for the right role, that is.

The Academy Award winner, 36, shares the cover of W's August issue with her Prometheus costar Michael Fassbender, 35. The magazine spread features the scantily-clad actors fondling each other in a grimy warehouse.

When asked if it's harder to film a death scene or a sex scene, Theron quips, "It depends on who you're doing the sex scene with. I don't have issues being naked . . . That sounds very slutty."

"Kind of," Fassbender teases. "I didn't want to say anything, but yes."

"What I mean is, I'm not hung up on my body," Theron clarifies. "I've been lucky to work with people I've been really comfortable with. I've had maybe two occasions where [I wasn't]."

Theron then joked, "And Michael's one of the two who did not make me feel very comfortable!"

Fassbender -- who famously went full-frontal nude for his role in 2011's Shame -- admits that "sex scenes sound like more fun than they are. Death scenes are easier, really. Maybe because I've died so many times. I've had a lot of practice. In my movies, I'm often naked or dying."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Charlize Theron Accidentally Makes "Slutty" Comment About "Being Naked"