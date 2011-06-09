Don't worry, Chelsy.

Hollywood royalty and plain ol' royalty collided at a May 7 charity polo match in the UK's Royal Berkshires when Charlize Theron talked up Britain's hottest unmarried royal: Prince Harry. The Oscar-winning actress, 35, looked typically stunning in a black dress as she giggled with Prince William's redheaded little brother, 26, sweaty and clad in polo gear.

"He was really lovely. Super nice," Theron told reporters of the chat at a Wednesday party to celebrate the launch of Dior VIII in support of her eponymous Africa Outreach Project. "I really like the work he does in Africa," Theron added of the "spare heir."

But Harry, of course, has long been romantically attached to lawyer-in-training Chelsy Davy, born in Zimbabwe and raised in Theron's native South Africa. Theron and beau Stuart Townsend parted ways in 2010 after a decade together.

These days? "I'm single," Theron declared.

"My life has been really good," she added at the charity event. "I've had a lot of great opportunities given to me. There's a part of how much I am grateful ... that makes me want to do this work in Africa."

