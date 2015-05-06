Hair today, gone tomorrow. As the shaver went through Charlize Theron's hair for her role in "Mad Max: Fury Road," she knew that the look was surprising and she knew it was freeing. But, she also knew one other thing: It was necessary.

In fact, it was actually her idea!

"I didn't get dragged to it," she said during a press conference.

Charlize said the genesis of the head shaving came after she realized that her character needed to "disappear," as she put it, "and I just didn't know how to do that with a ponytail." Then, one night (or shall we say early morning) she got the idea to shave her head, so she buzzed Director George Miller.

"I probably woke him up at 3 a.m., and I said, 'What do you think about this idea?'" she recalled. "And he was just really quiet. And then I could hear him breathe. It was like he took a deep breath. And I took that as a positive. And then I found out yesterday that he was concerned about the shape of my head."

In regards to the look of her cleanly-shaven character, Charlize said: "There was something nice about this element of surprise that we weren't trying to hide her as a woman, but she also really just melted into this underworld mechanics place where she was almost forgotten, as a woman."

Since wrapping the movie, of course, her hair has grown back.

At the time, several media reports speculated that the actress was upset about the new 'do. Quite the opposite, actually. In fact, she'd still recommend it, especially based on how much more free time she had!

"After that, I was 20 minutes early to everything in my life. It was unbelievable, like how much time we spend on our hair," she said. "I think I emptied two garbage bags full of hair products and brushes. There's something very freeing in that, for sure, definitely. And there's always something nice when you kind of take that importance of your femininity and make it about something more than just your hair, yeah. But it's also nice to have hair."