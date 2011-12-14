Charlize Theron certainly isn't a sad single lady!

On Wednesday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the 36-year-old actress opened up about being unattached for the first time in 17 years.

"I haven't been single since [I was] like 19," the "Young Adult" star said. "I've been in two relationships. One was 10 years, and one was three years. Just like back to back."

"When I talk about it, it's not to get pity," she explained. "It's actually a nice experience for me because I haven't experienced it… I'm really enjoying it."

Still, Theron, who split with Stuart Townsend in January 2010, told DeGeneres she is the type of woman who "is definitely very comfortable in a relationship."

"Not that I'm painting the town red and dancing and clubbing," she said. "But I'm really enjoying being in my own."

Theron also joked to DeGeneres about her recent "tiny date" where she got coffee with a male suitor. "You have to do it at somebody's house," Theron said of dating. "Because then somebody is going to see you for coffee with somebody."

"[When you're famous] it's not casual dating anymore," she said. "Then you can't suss the guy out anymore. You're married and having a child. It's done."

