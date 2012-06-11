Charlize Theron's new haircut is creating quite a buzz.

The actress, 36, was photographed with a shaved head while carrying son Jackson, 6 months, in Beverly Hills Monday. Theron's new look is for her role as Furiosa in Mad Max 4: Fury Road, her rep confirms to Us Weekly.

Theron was first attached to the film in 2009 (along with Tom Hardy, 34), but it was shelved after a series of production setbacks. "It's been three years: It's time to skin this cat already!" Theron told Us while promoting Prometheus in London May 30. "I'm very excited about it."

"The original Mad Max created such a vivid world, so to go back and re-imagine it and re-play in that sandbox sounds like fun to me," she continued. "Its a really challenging piece of material."

2012 is proving to be a banner year for Theron, whose latest movies Snow White and the Huntsman and Prometheus earned a combined $73 million domestically this weekend.

"With everything from Young Adult to Prometheus, I feel very creatively satisfied, especially going in to Mad Max," Theron told Us. "I feel very lucky."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Charlize Theron Shaves Her Head!