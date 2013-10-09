Charlize Theron wells up talking about her son

WENN

Proud mother Charlize Theron choked back tears at a Hollywood event over the weekend as she opened up about her son.

The actress became a first-time mom in March, 2012 when she adopted Jackson. After she was honored for her philanthropic efforts at Variety magazine's annual Power of Women ceremony on Saturday, Theron was asked about life with her boy.

Visibly welling up during the chat with E! News, she fought back tears as she revealed, "(Charity work is) definitely different (now), because you start thinking about the legacy that you want to leave behind for your child. ... I want him to be proud of me in a way that's authentic. He's just growing at a rate that I feel like every morning, I'm going to walk into his room and he's going to be like Hercules, like busting out of his pajamas. ... He's amazing. He truly is heaven on toast."

