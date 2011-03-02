NEW YORK (AP) -- Charo says she has a beef with her neighbors.

The Spanish-American guitarist and entertainer says she had to give up her pet bull after a neighbor in Beverly Hills, Calif., complained about the smell of its feces. Charo says she adopted the bull calf after they filmed an anti-bullfighting video together for the animal rights group PETA in 2009. She says now that the bull has grown, "Beverly Hills people complain" about the aroma.

A Beverly Hills spokeswoman confirms that officials advised a resident livestock isn't allowed in the city.

Charo says the bull is named Manolo. She says it lives at a Malibu horse farm but is still allowed to visit her.

The entertainer appears in the SiTV series "Latino 101." She just released the single "Sexy Sexy."