Billboard -- Chart Highlights offers a sneak peek at a select group of Billboard charts every Monday. Find out the top songs, Greatest Gainers and debuts on the surveys listed below. All our charts are refreshed on billboard.com every Thursday. Pop Songs *** No. 1 *** "Locked Out Of Heaven" Bruno Mars Greatest Gainer No. 10 "I Knew You Were Trouble." Taylor Swift Debut No. 30 "C'mon" Ke$ha Adult Contemporary *** No. 1 *** "Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow" Rod Stewart Debut/Greatest Gainer No. 28 "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" Rod Stewart Adult Pop Songs *** No. 1 *** "Ho Hey" The Lumineers

The Lumineers land a pair of new No. 1s this week. "Ho Hey" lifts 2-1 on Adult Pop Songs; the folky track previously led the adult alternative Triple A chart (viewable on Billboard.biz) for eight weeks and Alternative Songs for two. Follow-up "Stubborn Love," meanwhile, takes over atop Triple A. Greatest Gainer No. 15 "I Knew You Were Trouble." Taylor Swift Debut No. 40 "Beauty And A Beat" Justin Bieber Featuring Nicki Minaj Dance/Club Play Songs *** No. 1 *** "Finally Found You" Enrique Iglesias Featuring Sammy Adams Greatest Gainer No. 15 "Catch My Breath" Kelly Clarkson Hot Shot Debut No. 44 "Clarity" Zedd Debut No. 46 "Days Turn Into Nights" Delerium Debut No. 48 "One And Only" Cherry Cherry Boom Boom Debut No. 49 "Party In Here" Zooom Debut No. 50 "Supercharged" Kwanza Jones R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay *** No. 1 *** "Adorn" Miguel Greatest Gainer No. 37 "Pour It Up" Rihanna Debut No. 50 "Loveeeeeee Song" Rihanna Featuring Future Rap Airplay *** No. 1 *** "Swimming Pools (Drank)" Kendrick Lamar Greatest Gainer No. 11 "All Gold Everything" Trinidad James Debut No. 25 "Battle Scars" Lupe Fiasco & Guy Sebastian Rock Airplay *** No. 1 *** "Madness" Muse Hot Shot Debut/Greatest Gainer No. 34 "Hollow" Alice In Chains Debut No. 44 "Fitzpleasure" alt-J Debut No. 46 "Alive" Adelitas Way Alternative Songs *** No. 1 *** "Madness" Muse Greatest Gainer No. 28 "The Season's Upon Us" Dropkick Murphys Debut No. 36 "Carried Away" Passion Pit Debut No. 40 "Hero" Family Of The Year Country Airplay *** No. 1 *** "Til My Last Day" Justin Moore

One Moore No. 1: Justin Moore scores his third Country Airplay leader, as "Til My Last Day" lifts 2-1. The Poyen, Arkansas, native previously led with "Small Town USA" (2009) and "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away" (2011). Greatest Gainer No. 17 "Somebody's Heartbreak" Hunter Hayes Hot Shot Debut No. 52 "Changed" Rascal Flatts Debut No. 54 "Mama's Broken Heart" Miranda Lambert Latin Airplay *** No. 1 *** "Por Que Les Mientes?" Tito El Bambino + El Patron Featuring Marc Anthony Hot Shot Debut No. 33 "Scream & Shout" will.i.am & Britney Spears Debut No. 46 "Te Quise Olvidar" Japhet Albert Debut No. 48 "Beauty And A Beat" Justin Bieber Featuring Nicki Minaj Greatest Gainer "Cuando Se Va El Amor" Kany Garcia Regional Mexican Songs *** No. 1 *** "Solo Vine A Despedirme" Gerardo Ortiz Greatest Gainer No. 16 "Amor Express" Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga Latin Pop Songs *** No. 1 *** "Volvi A Nacer" Carlos Vives Greatest Gainer No. 7 "Limbo" Daddy Yankee Debut No. 32 "Day 1" Leslie Grace Debut No. 34 "Me Canse" Angel & Khriz Debut No. 37 "Te Deseo" Wisin & Yandel Tropical Songs *** No. 1 *** "Por Que Les Mientes?" Tito El Bambino + El Patron Featuring Marc Anthony Greatest Gainer No. 19 "Day 1" Leslie Grace Debut No. 26 "La Parranda Fania" N'Klabe Debut No. 37 "Zumba" Don Omar Christian Songs *** No. 1 *** "Christmas Time Again" Steven Curtis Chapman Hot Shot Debut/Greatest Gainer No. 42 "Beauty In The Broken" Hyland Debut No. 44 "Almost Christmas" Josh Wilson Debut No. 46 "Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow" Steven Curtis Chapman Debut No. 49 "Joy To The World" Steven Curtis Chapman Gospel Songs *** No. 1 *** "Take Me To The King" Tamela Mann Debut No. 24 "Joy To The World" Beverly Crawford Greatest Gainer No. 30 "Finish Strong" Jonathan Nelson Holiday Airplay *** No. 1 ***/Greatest Gainer "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Mariah Carey

The Lumineers: The Billboard Cover Story

