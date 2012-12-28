Billboard -- The self-proclaimed King reclaims the throne for a sixth time as T.I.'s "Trouble Man: Heavy is the Head" debuts atop R&B/Hip-Hop Albums with 179,000 copies sold, according to Nielsen SoundScan. The new set launches with 179,000 -- an improvement over the 160,000 that welcomed his last effort, 2010's "No Mercy." The latter title debuted at No. 1 upon its December release that year, while the rapper was in jail for violating probation.

R&B/Hip-Hop Albums

Four cuts off "Trouble Man" have made it onto the R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart with the Lil Wayne-assisted "Ball" being the only one to gain traction, debuting and peaking at No. 11. Also new to the top five of R&B/Hip-Hop Albums this week is Chicago newcomer Chief Keef with his debut "Finally Rich" opening at No. 5 with 50,000 copies. The 17-year old's breakout single "I Don't Like," featuring Lil Reese, peaked at No. 20 on R&B/Hip-Hop Songs in September. It was followed by "Love Sosa," which reaches its new peak of No. 20 this week, and "Hate Bein' Sober," featuring 50 Cent and Wiz Khalifa, which debuts at No. 40.

Recapping the rest of R&B/Hip-Hop Albums top five, Alicia Keys' "Girl On Fire" (76,000; up 25%) and Rihanna's "Unapologetic" (66,000; up 30%) remain stationary at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, while Cee Lo Green's "Cee Lo's Magic Moment" (51,000; up 43%) steps up 5-4. Over on R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, the top five stay put thanks in part to virtually frozen radio playlists as is customary during the high holiday season. Rihanna's "Diamonds" picks up a 12th week at No. 1, followed by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' "Thrift Shop" (No. 2), Alicia Keys' "Girl On Fire" (No. 3), Kendrick Lamar's "Swimming Pools (Drank)" (No. 4), and Kanye West, Jay-Z and Big Sean's "Clique" (No. 5).

R&B/Hip-Hop Songs

A$AP Rocky's "F**kin Problems," featuring Drake, 2 Chainz, and Kendrick Lamar, keeps climbing (7-6) as it trades places with Miguel's former No. 1 "Adorn" (6-7). At No. 8 on the list is a new addition to the top 10 -- 2 Chainz's "I'm Different" hops 11-8 in its 16th week on the list. It is the rapper's seventh top 10 hit and third as a lead artist following "No Lie," featuring Drake (five weeks at No. 1), and "Birthday Song," featuring Kanye West (No. 10 peak in October). Rounding out the top 10 of R&B/Hip-Hop Songs are Lil Wayne's "No Worries," featuring Detail, stepping 10-9 and Juicy J's "Bandz a Make Her Dance," featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, falling 8-10.

Related article on Billboard.com:

Chief Keef, Rep Talk 'Finally Rich' Album & Success

_ _ _ _

Find more online: Billboard.com