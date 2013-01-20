NEW YORK (AP) — Jessica Chastain easily outmuscled Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mark Wahlberg over the weekend, topping the box office with her supernatural horror film "Mama."

According to studio estimates Sunday, "Mama" earned $28.1 million. Chastain held the top two spots with both "Mama" and the Osama bin Laden manhunt drama "Zero Dark Thirty," for which she's nominated by the best actress Oscar. In its second week of wide release, "Zero Dark Thirty" took in $17.6 million.

Schwarzenegger's post-governorship comeback got off to a poor start. His action flick "The Last Stand" opened with just $6.3 million, one of the worst debuts for the brawny 65-year-old star.

The Mark Wahlberg, Russell Crowe New York crime film "Broken City" didn't fare much better. It premiered with $9.1 million.