NEW YORK (AP) — The play "The Heiress" ends poorly, but the producers of the Broadway revival starring Jessica Chastain are happy: They'll make their money back.

The show's producers said Monday the production will recoup its $3 million capitalization by the time the show closes on Saturday. By then, "The Heiress" will have played 27 previews and 117 regular performances.

The revival, based on the Henry James novel "Washington Square," also stars Judith Ivey, David Strathairn and Dan Stevens of "Downton Abbey." Moises Kaufman directs.

Chastain is currently riding a popular wave, having earned an Oscar nomination for "Zero Dark Thirty" and seeing her new the horror story "Mama" open strong.

