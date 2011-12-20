LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A publicist for Chaz Bono says the relationship between the author and activist and his longtime partner has ended.

Howard Bragman says in a statement that Bono and Jennifer Elia "leave this relationship with great love, respect and affection towards one another." He adds that the two are seeking privacy in the matter.

Bono, who recently appeared on "Dancing with the Stars," and Elia have been dating and engaged for years. The pair dated as Bono, who was born Chastity Bono to musicians Cher and Sonny Bono, changed his gender through surgery and the court system.

Bragman says no further details will be released about the couple.

Bono has written two books and has discussed his transition in a documentary project that aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network.