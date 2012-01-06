Entertainment Tonight -- After breaking up with his girlfriend of six years, Jennifer Elia, and calling off their engagement in December, Chaz Bono is ready to hit the dating scene again -- and he's using his "Dancing With the Stars" experience to his advantage.

"What a great skill: to be able to take a woman dancing ... and actually know what you're doing!," Bono tells People in a new interview. "I really want to start dancing again."

He also shares that despite not undergoing a sex change operation, he feels "100 percent male."

"People focus on what's between your legs," says Bono. "If I never have bottom surgery [the procedure by which a penis is created], I'm fine. I feel 100 percent male as I am."

Bono reveals in the new interview that he's been keeping the weight off he lost on "DWTS" by boxing and also skiing over the holidays -- a sensitive activity he recently picked up again after being understandably "turned off" for some time.

"First I was a drug addict and then my dad died skiing, so that kind of turned me off a bit."

