Chaz Bono is now a single man.
The writer, GLBT activist and Dancing with the Stars alum, 42, and love Jennifer Elias have called off their engagement and are no longer a couple, their rep Howard Bragman told Us Weekly Monday.
"They leave this relationship with great love, respect and affection towards one another," the rep says.
Elias embarked on a relationship with Cher and the late Sonny Bono's eldest child five years ago -- when he was still a woman who went by the name of Chastity Bono.
In May, Elias admitted to Oprah Winfrey "it was really hard" when her partner transitioned from male to female; Bono announced his decision to undergo gender reassignment in June 2009.
"We had to really almost re-learn how to communicate and how to be around each other," Elias said.
Bono proposed to Elias on the top of Space Needle in Seattle earlier this year -- in an episode of Being Chaz, his OWN reality show, which aired last month.
