Chaz Bono is now a single man.

The writer, GLBT activist and Dancing with the Stars alum, 42, and love Jennifer Elias have called off their engagement and are no longer a couple, their rep Howard Bragman told Us Weekly Monday.

PHOTOS: Biggest splits of 2011

"They leave this relationship with great love, respect and affection towards one another," the rep says.

Elias embarked on a relationship with Cher and the late Sonny Bono's eldest child five years ago -- when he was still a woman who went by the name of Chastity Bono.

PHOTOS: Dancing with the Stars hookups

In May, Elias admitted to Oprah Winfrey "it was really hard" when her partner transitioned from male to female; Bono announced his decision to undergo gender reassignment in June 2009.

"We had to really almost re-learn how to communicate and how to be around each other," Elias said.

PHOTOS: Out and proud celebs

Bono proposed to Elias on the top of Space Needle in Seattle earlier this year -- in an episode of Being Chaz, his OWN reality show, which aired last month.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly