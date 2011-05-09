Shiloh, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's four-year-old daughter, has unwittingly made headlines for her adorable tomboy style.

There's nothing unusual about that, says Chaz Bono -- but the story has helped the general public think more about gender identity, notes the fellow child of celebs (Cher and the late Sonny Bono), formerly known as Chastity before undergoing gender reassignment.

"I would love to talk to [Brad and Angelina] at some point," Bono, 42, tells E! News. "To at least let them know we have this resource for them if they ever need it."

Bono volunteers for a support group for kids with gender identity issues and their families. "I relate to these kids," he tells E! "The difference between them and myself is that I didn't articulate it and fight for it and say, 'No, no, no! I'm a boy!' I have so much respect for these kids that do."

Still, he adds, "People get too freaked out about kids and what to do with kids. If you just let kids do what they need to do they usually have the right idea."

On Tuesday, Bono releases a new memoir, "Transition: The Story of How I Became a Man," and also stars in a new documentary, "Becoming Chaz."

"For me, part of the way that I got through my fears is by reading books and seeing documentaries of people who transitioned before me," he adds. "So I look at myself as one of those people who are just out in the community and the difference is that I just have a little bit of a larger reach."

