Get details on Ashley Tisdale's fiance & engagement ring

By Us Weekly

Ashley Tisdale definitely knows what she likes! The former "High School Musical" star, who got engaged to musician beau Christopher French on Thursday, Aug. 8, is head over heels for her fiance because he's just her type.

"She is in love with the 'darker, bad boy' types, and him being just that is why she has always been attracted to him," a source tells Us Weekly of Tisdale's husband-to-be. "He is still a gentleman, though. [He] holds out her chair for her, holds the door, etc. but is still edgy, which is why they mesh."

PHOTOS: Disney stars through the years

And the Annie Automatic musician seems to know just what his actress fiancee likes too! French popped the question to Tisdale, 28, on the 103rd floor of the Empire State building, and the thrilled actress couldn't wait to share her excitement with her fans. And he definitely surprised his wife-to-be with a huge sparkler.

"Best night of my life. We're on top of the world," Tisdale tweeted shortly after the proposal, later expressing her gratitude on the social media site.

PHOTOS: Best celebrity engagement rings ever

The pair stepped out in NYC's Soho neighborhood the next day, with Tisdale flashing two platinum bands on her finger. "Excited to run around and have a shopping day in NYC!" she wrote.

"Thank you guys for all your well wishes," she tweeted on Monday, Aug. 12. "Means so much to me. We're so grateful and excited."

PHOTOS: Stars and their soulmates

Tisdale and French first stepped out in L.A. in December 2012, months after the actress quietly split with on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Speer.

"She like those rocker types," a source told Us of Tisdale's newfound love at the time. "They have mutual friends and just met through hanging out."

Click through and see more photos of the couple