Only has eyes for her little girl! Chelsea Clinton introduced her newborn daughter Charlotte to the world one day after giving birth via Twitter on Saturday.

"At 7:03 PM on September 26th, we finally met Charlotte," the 34-year-old wrote. "We're in love."

The new mom looked overjoyed at the hospital as she and her husband Marc Mezvinsky stared down at their daughter. Charlotte was wrapped in a blanket for her debut and wore a pink cap.

Clinton tweeted that she was in "awe and gratitude" after meeting her baby girl for the first time. Grandparents Bill and Hillary Clinton felt the same way. In the same pose, the former Secrety of State and former President met their grandchild for the first time.

"Charlotte, your grandmother @HillaryClinton and I couldn' be happier!" Clinton tweeted. The couple also released a statement on their excitement.

"We are blessed, grateful, and so happy to be the grandparents of a beautiful girl," the Clintons told Us Weekly in a statement Saturday. "We are thrilled to be with our daughter and her husband as they welcome their daughter into the world. Chelsea is well and glowing. Marc is bursting with pride. Charlotte's life is off to a good start."

