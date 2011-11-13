Chelsea Clinton is hired by NBC News
NEW YORK (AP) -- Chelsea Clinton is going to work for NBC News.
The network said Monday that it has hired the 31-year-old Clinton to work on projects for the "NBC Nightly News" and Brian Williams' newsmagazine "Rock Center."
She will do projects in the "Making a Difference" series, generally positive stories about individuals and companies.
The only child of former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton has been working primarily as a business consultant.
NBC News already has another daughter of a former president, Jenna Bush Hager, doing work at the "Today" show.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Apr. 08, 2018 See which stars are expanding their families this year!
- Apr. 05, 2018 These stars have been in trouble with the IRS
- Apr. 08, 2018 See which stars expanded their families this year