NEW YORK (AP) -- Chelsea Clinton is going to work for NBC News.

The network said Monday that it has hired the 31-year-old Clinton to work on projects for the "NBC Nightly News" and Brian Williams' newsmagazine "Rock Center."

She will do projects in the "Making a Difference" series, generally positive stories about individuals and companies.

The only child of former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton has been working primarily as a business consultant.

NBC News already has another daughter of a former president, Jenna Bush Hager, doing work at the "Today" show.