Think Andre Balazs will end up in Chelsea Handler's next book?

The 36-year-old E! comedienne made her second public appearance with Balazs, her boyfriend of four months, while celebrating the launch of her fourth book, Lies That Chelsea Handler Told Me, at the Boom Boom Room in NYC on Saturday.

Hotelier Balazs, who once dated Uma Thurman, wasn't the only one on hand to support Handler's latest writing efforts. Famous attendees included Lucy Liu, Katie Couric, Josh Hartnett, Vera Wang, Michelle Trachtenberg, Carla Gugino and Griffin Dunne.

What does Handler's gal pal Heather McDonald think of her relationship with Balazs, 54?

"He's a babe. He's very successful and he's very nice. I think she's met her match," the "Chelsea Lately" writer recently told E! News. "He doesn't put up with her, but in a fun way, which she loves. Chelsea likes when you don't put up with her too much."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL

See Chelsea on our countdown of the all-time funniest women

Were Chelsea and 50 Cent ever an item?

More of the latest celeb romance rumors

RELATED ON US MAGAZINE.COM

VIDEO: Chelsea accidentally pees the bed

PHOTOS: Chelsea and other stars' embarrassing yearbook pictures

VIDEO: Chelsea leaks a nude picture of Heather