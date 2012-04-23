Chelsea Handler has found love again, but it's definitely not with Angelina Jolie!

The late night host opened up to More magazine about her rekindled romance with ex-boyfriend Andre Balazs, 55.

‘My boyfriend, Andre… we just got back together literally yesterday," the 37-year-old said in the May issue about the two splitting late last year. “We had dated for nine months, a long-distance relationship with all the stresses and traveling and running around. It wasn’t a real life; we weren’t living together."

"So, André came to me yesterday and said, ‘I think we have to try to make this work again,' " Handler revealed. "And I agreed because we’re still madly in love."

But they won't be tying the knot, according to Handler.

“I don’t know if I would ever want to be someone’s wife," she said. "It makes breaking up much more complicated.”

Handler may have changed her mind about her relationship with Balazs, but it doesn't sound like her feelings on Jolie, 36, will be changing anytime soon!

The comedienne, who is close friends with Jennifer Aniston, has been very outspoken about her dislike of Jolie in the past and she had even more to say to More.

When asked who would be the opposite of a girls' girl, Handler said, "Probably Angelina Jolie. She doesn’t strike me as someone I would have a close friendship with. You just know as a woman, when you see another woman, if that’s a woman you can trust."

Ouch!

In December 2010, Handler really unleashed the fury at Jolie during her stand-up shows in Newark, New Jersey.

'She's a homewrecker, she is,' " Handler said.

"She gives interviews, 'I don't have a lot of female friends.' Because you're a f---ing c---,’ she added. ‘You're a f---ing b----!' "

