Though we bet a lot of people would love to be BFFs with beloved Friends star Jennifer Aniston, according to Chelsea Handler, it's not as glamorous as one would think!

In a new interview with HuffPost Live, the long-time Aniston pal gave some reasons why their friendship gets annoying pretty quickly.

"Everywhere I go, people ask me about Jennifer Aniston's wedding," the 39-year-old outspoken comedian explains of her gal pal's pending nuptials to Justin Theroux . "Like, everywhere I go. And I always say to her, 'Do you know, being friends with you is a burden?' You think it's hard to be friends with me? Do you know what it's like to walk down a red carpet and [reporters] go, 'When are Jen and Justin [Theroux] getting married?' Like I'm in charge of that."

But Aniston is of course not the only A-lister Handler's good friends with. Her close circle of friends include frequent paparazzi targets Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz and Reese Witherspoon.

So how does she know where to draw the line when talking about her gal pals in her comedy, which of course pokes fun at famous people?

"My friends who are really private, I won't talk about them whether they're famous or not," she says. "You know, if my friends are really private, if it's bothersome to them, then I wouldn't do that."

"They all know me. Everyone who's friends with me really knows me," she adds. "I wouldn't s---- you over. I just wouldn't do that. If it was not a cool thing to do, I wouldn't tell someone's secrets. Everything's got a play on it. It's a joke, it's not, like, private information. I would never do that. I'm not interested in their private information."

