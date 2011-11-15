Chelsea Handler has had a change of heart.

The 36-year-old host and producer of E!'s late-night talk show Chelsea Lately has renewed her contract through 2014, Us Weekly can confirm.

"It's a great time for women in comedy, and it's a great time to have real breasts," Handler tells Us in a statement.

VIDEO: Hilarious! Chelsea spoofs UsMagazine.com

Says E! president Suzanne Kolb: "Chelsea is an extraordinary talent whose smart, clever, no-holds-barred point of view has clearly been embraced by viewers. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Chelsea as we build on the success of Chelsea Lately."

VIDEO: Chelsea accidentally pees the bed laughing

Handler will also develop and produce shows for E! and NBC Universal via her production company, Borderline Amazing Productions. Her semi-scripted E! Show, After Lately, returns for its second season on November 27.

Prior to Tuesday's announcement, the comedienne and bestselling author -- whose best friends include A-list stars like Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon -- had been vocal about her desire to leave the show when her initial contract expires in 2012.

VIDEO: Chelsea plays a naughty prank on pal Heather McDonald

"I want to do something that's going to utilize my brain a little more than this show," she told The Hollywood Reporter in June. "If Lately is the show that I'm going to do, it's going to change. But it may turn out that I'm done with it altogether. I can't keep doing the same thing; my brain is bleeding."

PHOTOS: Chelsea and other stars' embarrassing yearbook pictures

"I want to do something that's more mindful and isn't celebrity-centered," she said. "I'm not looking to totally bail on E! They've done a lot for me, and I like it here...if you take away the Kardashians."

Tell Us: Are you excited to see Chelsea Handler on E! through 2014?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly