As the host of her own talk show, Chelsea Lately, Chelsea Handler spends a lot of time in the makeup chair. So it's no wonder she occasionally opts for a more low-key appearance in her everyday life. On Friday, June 7, the comedienne gave her skin a break from the usual cosmetics and stepped out in Beverly Hills wearing virtually no makeup.

Dressed down in a blue top and dark jeans, the fresh-faced 38-year-old looked comfortable but confident as she hit the town. Her blonde hair was pulled back into a messy, high ponytail, and she waved happily to photographers as she waited to cross the street.

Handler's smile can be attributed at least in part to boyfriend Andre Balazs, whom she has dated on and off for around two years. Speaking to Oprah Winfrey about their romance in March, the Chelsea Lately host said she was definitely "in love."

"I've met my match," she told Winfrey. "We couldn't be more opposite. I bring out the stupidity in him, probably."

Balazs, who owns hotels around the world, is constantly on the go, which makes their relationship one of compromise. But Handler told Winfrey it's worth it.

"It's just so hard and it's just so taxing," she explained. "But when you really want to be with someone, you can make that work."

